BJP Bengal chief calls upon CEC, guv to assess ground situation amid protests, violence

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Expressing concern over recurring incidents of protests, road blockades and violence across West Bengal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday appealed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to assess the situation on the ground instead of relying solely on official reports.

In a similar appeal, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP called upon Governor CV Ananda Bose to step out of his office and assess the situation.

"Repeated incidents of protests, road blockades and violence during the SIR exercise in places like Farakka and Chakulia, as well as unrest in Beldanga over the death of a migrant worker from Bengal in Jharkhand, show that the state is on the boil and the Mamata Banerjee regime has lost control over troublemakers," Bhattacharya told reporters.

In an appeal to CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Governor Bose, he requested them "to step out of their offices and assess the situation on the ground. The real situation of Bengal cannot be understood by merely reading reports while sitting in Delhi or at Lok Bhavan." "Sitting in Delhi will not help. Come to Bengal, speak to ordinary people and see with your own eyes what they are saying and what they want," he said, directing his appeal to the chief election commissioner.

Echoing similar sentiments for the governor, Bhattacharya said, "It is not enough to remain confined to Lok Bhavan. I know the governor may not be well, but he must still step out. He should visit places like Goalpokhar and Murshidabad, sit at tea stalls and listen to the common people." Referring to recent clashes and unrest, the senior BJP leader claimed that anyone involved in riot-like activities in West Bengal today is a Trinamool Congress leader or worker.

Bhattacharya alleged that Murshidabad has become "a hub of anti-national activities." "People involved in anti-India activities are being sheltered in camps there," he claimed.

Targeting the Left, he remarked, "During the Left Front regime, there was 'safe passage' (for infiltrators). Under the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal has turned into a 'safe home'." Bhattacharya also attacked the state government over the I-PAC issue, alleging that crucial documents were forcibly taken away from ED officers.

Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that she had gone to the I-PAC office as the Trinamool Congress chairperson and not as chief minister, Bhattacharya questioned the presence of senior officials.

"One can understand the DGP going there, but why did the principal secretary go?" he asked.

On the SIR issue, Bhattacharya said the BJP's only objective is to cooperate with the Election Commission in ensuring a clean and accurate voter list.

He expressed concern over alleged attacks on BLOs and blamed the TMC.

"What is the Election Commission doing when BLOs are being attacked?," he asked.

In a stern warning, the BJP state president said if the EC fails to act, a constitutional crisis will emerge and "the responsibility would lie with the governor." PTI SUS MNB