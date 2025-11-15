BJP Bengal chief confident of 2026 poll victory

Siliguri (WB) BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday asserted that the party would come to power in the state in the 2026 assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at Bagdogra airport here, Bhattacharya said the people of Bengal have realised that the country cannot function without the BJP.

"The vigour of Tejashwi Yadav is no more. Now it is Bengal’s turn. People have understood that India cannot run without the BJP," he said.

Claiming that Congress and other parties have failed the people in Bihar, Bhattacharya said the BJP’s performance reflected the public mandate.

"See what the Congress and other parties have done to the common people in Bihar. Everyone has understood that if we do not work properly, our situation will also not remain good. The people of Bihar understood, hence they voted for the BJP. To keep oneself in a strong position, this is what people must do," he said.

Bhattacharya added that it remains to be seen what the people of Bengal will do.

"Bihar's people have understood, Bengal's people will understand. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can no longer run Bengal, she has become scared. You can rest assured, this time BJP will come to power," he stated.

Bhattacharya also raised concerns about terrorism and called on the Muslim community to reflect on why educated people, including doctors, were being drawn into extremist activities.

He questioned why social reformers were not emerging from the community and expressed apprehensions regarding the strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ area, alleging that the central government had repeatedly asked the state to focus on the region but no action had been taken. COR BSM MNB