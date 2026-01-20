BJP betraying unemployed youth: Hooda

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP is "betraying" the unemployed youth as it is giving Haryana government jobs to people from outside the state.

"The BJP, which came to power promising two lakh permanent jobs and regularising the employees of the Kaushal Nigam (Skill Development Corporation), is continuously distributing Haryana's jobs to non-Haryanvis.

"The BJP government has not been able to conduct a single major recruitment drive in one year, and in the few small recruitment drives that were conducted, more people from outside Haryana were recruited than from within the state," the former chief minister claimed.

Hooda said every state government has created recruitment processes and rules to ensure that state jobs primarily go to the local youth.

"Where there is a state language other than Hindi, a language paper has been made mandatory, such as Marathi in Maharashtra, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, and Punjabi in Punjab," he pointed out.

"Since this language in Haryana is Hindi, a separate paper based on language cannot be conducted here. But the BJP government can learn from Rajasthan. The language of Rajasthan is also Hindi, so to give priority to the local youth, a separate provision has been made that 30 to 40 questions on Rajasthan general knowledge are compulsorily asked in recruitment examinations," he said here.

Hooda said Haryana is the only state in the country "where the chairman of the public service commission has been brought in from outside the state".

Hooda also took a dig at Haryana BJP and claimed there is an ongoing internal conflict in the state unit. Even the BJP's senior leaders are not being heard in this government, he said, claiming Anil Vij is one such example.

"The infighting among BJP leaders from south Haryana, Faridabad and Gurugram, is evident to everyone," he said.

He also spoke about the Congress' ongoing 10-day training camp being held in Kurukshetra. The camp is being held for the party's district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand. He said Congress district presidents are being informed about the history, policies, and ideology of the party.

"The post of district president in the Congress is a position of prestige and honour. Many national and state leaders, such as Sir Chhotu Ram, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh, Chaudhary Bansi Lal, Shri Banarsi Das Gupta, and others have graced this position (in Haryana)," he said.