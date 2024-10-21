BJP 'biggest enemy' of farmers, Maharashtra demands 'maha parivartan':Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the BJP is the "biggest enemy" of Maharashtra's farmers and asserted that the state has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing the double engine government from power.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge slammed the BJP over farmer suicides in Maharashtra and said the promise of making the state drought-free is a "jumla" (rhetoric). "BJP is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra's farmers. 20,000 farmers committed suicide. Huge cut in funding in farming. Promise of Rs 20,000 crore water grid turned out to be false. Promise of making Maharashtra drought-free is a 'Jumla'," he said. Kharge also attacked the BJP over its "refusal to give compensation to the farmers" while insurance companies are being showered with Rs 8000 crore.

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production, putting farmers in distress.

Kharge claimed that the state's milk cooperatives in crisis and the government itself has admitted it.

"Maharashtra has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing BJP's double engine government from power! Maharashtra demands MahaParivartan!" the Congress president said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition MVA comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The Election Commission last Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20 to elect its 288-member Assembly.

The counting of votes will be held on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra assembly completes its term. PTI ASK DV DV