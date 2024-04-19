BJP 'biggest liar' in universe: Akhilesh Yadav

Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the BJP the "biggest liar in the universe" while addressing an election rally in western Uttar Pradesh.

The identity that the BJP has created for itself in the region in the last 10 years is that of "loot and lies", Yadav said.

"Perhaps no political party has uttered as many lies as the BJP. In the whole universe, it is the BJP which is the biggest liar," the SP president said.

Yadav also claimed that the BJP would be "eliminated" from the region in the first phase of polls, voting for which was held on Friday.

"It feels like this time the wind from the west is going to eliminate the BJP completely. And it looks like the BJP's first show has flopped," Yadav said, referring to the first phase of polls in eight constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh.

"Not only that, the public also does not want to listen to their often repeated dialogues. The story they were concocting till now, nobody wants to listen to that too," he claimed.

The SP president was addressing the rally, held in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, in support of Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar.

The Sikandrabad and Khurja areas of Bulandshahr come under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav attacked the BJP over the issue of electoral bonds and said the Modi government has committed "huge corruption" and "looted the entire country".

Ever since the electoral bonds issue has surfaced, the BJP people are scared, he said, adding, "Several BJP leaders faint on hearing the name of electoral bonds. They start demanding electral powder (oral rehydration salt)." He accused the BJP of sheltering corrupt people and criminals.

Seeking support for Nagar, he talked about his qualifications as a doctor, who is taking on BJP's Mahesh Sharma, who is also a doctor.

"This time a doctor is competing with a doctor. Some people told me that you are losing in this region because you could not field a doctor to take on the doctor. I want to thank all party workers who have prepared a doctor (for elections) who can even cure the coming generations. Hence, a doctor for a doctor," Yadav said.

"The BJP people are coming to seek your votes after 10 years and look at their hoardings, they call themselves 'double-engine government' but the second face is missing from the hoardings," Yadav said, referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"When people will cast their votes, the sole face that appears on these hoardings (Modi) that too would go missing," he added.

Yadav said this time, the BJP would be removed from power from Ghaziabad -- at one end of western UP -- to Ghazipur -- at the other end of eastern UP.

"How would this government save itself now?" he said.

"The INDIA coalition is ready for a fight this time. I know a lot of people wanted this coalition, some who could not speak up also nurtured this desire for a coalition in their hearts. And it's not just the Congress and the SP in the coalition, the Aam Aadmi Party is also there, ready to sweep them (BJP) out," Yadav said.

He claimed farmer leaders know how much they have to struggle with the government.

"The government got nails studded on roads, deployed force on the ground, tractors were not allowed to get diesel, police were deployed, restrictions imposed but the farmers did not turn back, some of them even got martyred and ultimately the government had to back out and take back the three black laws (farm laws)," he said.

He said the youth is also ready to remove the BJP from power and said the youngsters are "dejected".

"They prepared for exams and employment but it's unfortunate that exam papers leak every time. The youth knows it. Papers for more than nine exams have leaked so far, the government does not want to give a job to anyone," he claimed.

He further claimed that paper leaks have impacted 1.80 crore voters across 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which means 2.25 lakh voters in each constituency.

"This is the number of voters that the BJP has lost this time. How would a government save itself when the farmers and the youth are against it?" Yadav said.

He said the BJP people keep talking about "pariwar-waad" (dynasty politics) but they should resolve that they won't give party tickets to anyone who has a family or seek votes from anyone who has a family.

"Can they take such a resolution? They can see your and mine families, but they can't see their own most dangerous family, which is creating a divide in society, spreading hatred, conspires. Hence, if there is any most dangerous family, it is with the BJP," he alleged.

He also slammed the BJP for converting permanent jobs in the defence into "temporary gigs" in the form of the 'Agnipath' scheme.

"If the BJP continues in power, the service of police personnel would also be reduced to three years like Agniveers," he claimed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI KIS AR NAV RHL