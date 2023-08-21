BJP biggest promoter of 'parivarvaad': JD(U)

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) The JD(U) on Monday cited the names of several BJP leaders, including Union ministers, who have come from political families to hit back at the saffron party over its charge of dynastic politics against the opposition, and alleged that the ruling dispensation is the biggest promoter of "parivarvaad".

JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan, in a statement, asked if the "offsprings" of politicians occupying high positions do not fall under the category of 'parivarvaad' (dynastic rule) for the BJP.

Does not the BJP's president in Bihar fall under dynastic politics, he said in a swipe at Samrat Chaudhary, whose father Shakuni Chaudhary is a veteran politician and has been elected to the state assembly many times.

In this context, Ranjan named Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Jyotiraditya Scindia besides several other MPs and MLAs whose fathers were or are well-known leaders.

The BJP should explain how their contribution is more than that of an ordinary party worker, he asked.

"There are 100 such politicians in the BJP which shows that there is no bigger dynastic party than the BJP," the JD(U) leader alleged.

The BJP has often accused opposition parties of being dynastic. It has rejected the similar charge against its organisation, saying its leadership is never chosen based on family lineage while most opposition parties are run by a few families. PTI KR AQS