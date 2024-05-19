BJP, BJD spar over remarks against their top leaders

Bhubaneswar, May 19 (PTI) Opposition BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Sunday engaged in a heated blame game over alleged remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with both parties accusing each other of disrespecting their leaders.

While the BJP alleged that senior BJD leader V K Pandian termed Modi as a ‘tourist’ to Odisha, the ruling BJD alleged that saffron party leaders have been regularly using ‘derogatory language’ against Patnaik, disrespecting his age, experience and people’s faith in him.

Addressing a press meet here, BJP leader and MP Aparajita Sarangi said Pandian should not call the PM a ‘tourist’ to Odisha and refrain from making negative remarks against him.

"As a former IAS officer, he (Pandian) should know that people should talk in a dignified manner even while doing politics. Special training is being given to IAS officers on how to behave in a dignified way," Sarnagi said.

She also alleged that the senior BJD leader had used derogatory words like ‘aukat’ (capacity) and ‘dum’(guts) against the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP and BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, "People of Odisha know as to what kind of derogatory language the BJP leaders have been regularly using against its CM, disrespecting his age, experience and people’s faith in him. It has pained the people of Odisha and the people have not taken it kindly." As Sarangi is facing certain defeat in this election, out of her frustration, she has been venting out various outbursts over the past few days using derogatory language and false allegations, he said.

Everyone knows that BJD maintains extreme decency in public discourse. Nobody has used derogatory language against any BJP leaders whether it’s the PM or any other leader, the BJD MP said in response to Sarangi’s allegation.

The BJD leader remarked that the manner in which Sarangi and her party members have been resorting to name-calling against esteemed BJD leader and prominent campaigner Pandian is not in line with dignified political discourse. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB