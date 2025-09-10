BJP blames Karnataka govt for violence during Ganesha procession in Maddur

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Karnataka government of "mishandling" the law and order situation in Maddur town, which recently saw violence during a Ganesha immersion procession.

Speaking to reporters before heading to Maddur in Mandya district, Vijayendra said, “A peaceful Ganesha immersion procession was attacked and stones were pelted by some miscreants. The state government and police department have failed completely.” The state BJP has organised a Ganesha procession in Maddur as a show of strength and to boost confidence of the saffron party workers, on Wednesday.

He alleged that instead of acting against “anti-national elements" who instigated violence, the police registered FIRs against Hindu workers.

“Women were targeted during the procession, but not a single lady police officer was present. This clearly shows the police department was totally unprepared. There was an intelligence failure as well,” he charged.

Vijayendra also held Congress leaders responsible for worsening tensions.

“The statement by the district in-charge minister and another senior Congress MLA has created more unrest in Karnataka,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said he would visit Maddur on Wednesday to assess the situation and decide on the party’s next course of action.

Targeting the ruling party, he said, “The Congress believes in dirty politics and divide and rule. Because of their minority appeasement politics, there are a lot of disturbances across Karnataka.” According to police, two FIRs have been registered in connection with clashes that broke out on Sunday when stones were thrown at the Ganesha idol procession in Ram Rahim Nagar.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Maddur to ensure peace and harmony during the event. PTI GMS ROH