BJP blames Kerala govt for not implementing central projects after Budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) The BJP, facing criticism over the Union Budget not carrying any major announcements for Kerala, on Sunday shifted the blame to the state government, alleging failure to implement projects sanctioned by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after the Budget, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Modi government had lifted India from a weak economy to the world’s fourth-largest economy and that the Budget reflected medium- and long-term strategies.

He alleged that during the last 11 Budgets, the Centre had announced several projects for Kerala, but none were implemented by the state government.

Citing schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat, Chandrasekhar said the Left government, which claims that Kerala received nothing, should first implement what was already sanctioned.

“In 2017, it was said that AIIMS would be allotted either to Madurai (in Tamil Nadu) or Kerala, but land acquisition was not completed,” he said.

He said the state government should stop alleging neglect and instead answer questions on the implementation of projects.

“For Kerala to get new projects and achieve development, there should be an NDA government in the state. If a double-engine government comes, misgovernance and inefficiency will go, and development activities will take place,” he said.

When reporters pointed out that land for AIIMS had already been acquired and that ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan was set to open an office for the high-speed railway project on Tuesday, Chandrasekhar said the Budget contained several programmes for youth in manufacturing and agriculture.

“These are all-India schemes, but the state government should have the capacity to implement them,” he said.

He said the Modi government believed in performance rather than slogans.

“Where India was 11 years ago and where it is now is the best example,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also said the BJP was ready to debate with the chief minister on the development carried out in Kerala over the last 10 years.