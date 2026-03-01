BJP blames LDF govt for water crisis ahead of Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday blamed the state government for the water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram city, which is gearing up for the Attukal Pongala festival.

Addressing a press conference here in connection with the joining of two new members to the BJP, Chandrasekhar said the water shortage in the state capital was a "gift" of the LDF government to people celebrating Attukal Pongala.

The Attukal Pongala festival is on March 3, when women from across the state will converge here for rituals.

He said Attukal Pongala is one of the largest festivals in the world, but the city is facing a severe water shortage.

The party staged a protest on Sunday over the issue.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the LDF government, which has ruled the state for 10 years and spent Rs 22 lakh crore on development works, had failed to address the drinking water crisis in the capital city.

"They ruled after promising that everything would be made right. But even now, the common people in the state capital are not getting potable water," he said.

He said the BJP would expose the reasons behind the water crisis and any corruption involved.

"Why was the Jal Jeevan Mission fund not utilised? The negligence that happened here will be exposed by the BJP-NDA in the coming days," he said.

The BJP leader said it was unfortunate that people had to face such a crisis during Attukal Pongala.

"When people are celebrating an auspicious day like Attukal Pongala, they don’t have water. This is the gift of the CPI(M) government, which ruled for 10 years in the state," he alleged.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Gulf countries, Chandrasekhar said the party has set up helpdesks at 30 locations in the state.

A toll-free number — 18002574357 — has also been activated to assist affected Non-Resident Keralites and their families by coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry, he said.

He further alleged that the CPI(M) and Congress were "political twins" deceiving the public by allying with Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI.

He claimed that earlier, both fronts in Kerala had secret alliances with communal forces, but now such tie-ups were being done openly.

"The CPI(M) and Congress, who are part of the same alliance at the national level, included SDPI in their front in Tamil Nadu. They have no shame in it," he said.

He alleged that while the CPI(M) and Congress speak of protecting the Constitution, they support "anti-secular, anti-democratic and anti-Constitution forces" such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI in politics.

"People should realise this. The election is nearing, and it will be decisive in determining the state's future. The Congress and CPI(M) are political twins in appeasement policy," he said.

Chandrasekhar welcomed CPI leader and former MLA K Ajith and social media influencer Robin Radhakrishnan, who joined the party. Both promised to actively work for the party in the coming days. PTI TBA TBA KH