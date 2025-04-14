BJP bows to Ambedkar out of compulsion, AAP follows his path: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the BJP bows before B R Ambedkar "out of compulsion" but fails to uphold his ideals, particularly in the field of education.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP slammed the AAP supremo, alleging that the previous AAP government in Delhi led by him betrayed Ambedkar's dreams.

"Kejriwal put up pictures of Babasaheb in Delhi Secretariat rooms but showed no interest in implementing the educational schemes established in his name for Dalits and the underprivileged students," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

Speaking at an event held at the party headquarters here to commemorate Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kejriwal said, "We try to run our party and government based on Babasaheb's path. Today, many parties and leaders commemorate him merely for show. They don't follow his ideals -- for instance, no other party prioritises education, which was one of his core principles." He also accused the BJP government in Delhi of working against Ambedkar's vision by halting schemes initiated by the previous AAP regime in government-run schools in the national capital.

"Give me the name of one BJP-ruled state where good work has been done in the field of education. Earlier I used to think they lacked the ability to improve education, but now I'm convinced that they simply don't want to do so. They bow before Babasaheb out of compulsion -- they do not like him because he fought for universal adult franchise, which many opposed," Kejriwal claimed.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "AAP is working on Babasaheb's ideals. We are committed to quality education and unity among all sections of society, without exploiting divisions for political gains." In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi credited Ambedkar with giving rights to crores of Indians through the Constitution.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary... (He) gave self-respect, rights and justice to crores of Indians through the Constitution. We will definitely realise Babasaheb's dreams for this country by fighting every dictatorship and oppression with the power of the Constitution. Hail Bhim, hail Constitution," she said.

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family, Ambedkar was a pioneering jurist, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He also served as the country's first law minister. PTI MHS ARI