BJP brass to meet on Sunday to pick VP candidate

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The BJP parliamentary board is likely to meet on August 17 to finalise the name of the party-led ruling alliance's vice presidential candidate.
The National Democratic Alliance has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the vice presidential candidate.
The last date of filing the nomination for the position is August 21.
If the Opposition also names a candidate, a strong possibility, then the election will be held on September 9.
The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which includes members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and the victory of its candidate is a foregone conclusion in case of a contest.
The election has been necessitated due to the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhakhar.