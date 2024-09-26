BJP bringing impostors in Jharkhand to mislead people: Kalpana Soren

Jamshedpur, Sep 26 (PTI) JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Thursday slammed the BJP, accusing the saffron party of bringing “impostors” in the state to mislead people ahead of the assembly polls.

Kalpana Soren, addressing a rally at Baharagora in East Singhbhum district, also asserted that the BJP had “surrendered” before Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s courage.

Greeting a large number of women who turned up at the rally amid heavy rain, the Gandey MLA said the monetary assistance under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ is getting duly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

“Irrespective of rain or cyclone, our endeavour for the honour and self-respect of sisters will not stop,” she asserted.

Later, in a post on X, Kalpana Soren said: “The BJP has surrendered before Hemant's courage, that is why impostors from different states have come to Jharkhand, and are busy spreading hatred and misleading the people”.

Assembly polls are due in Jharkhand later this year.

Dismissing the BJP's allegations that women were not safe in the state, she said Jharkhand's “mati (land) and betis (girls)” are absolutely secure and the saffron party need not worry about them.

“The turnout of women at this rally is proof of it, and they will give a befitting reply to the lies and conspiracy of the BJP,” she said. PTI BS RBT