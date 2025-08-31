BJP bringing in laws to silence Oppn's voices: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of bringing in laws aimed at silencing the Opposition's voices and maintaining power through "crutches" after failing to achieve its "400 paar" claim in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing Congress workers at the Tonk District Congress Committee office, the former deputy CM said the BJP, which boasted of winning more than 400 seats, could not even cross the 300-mark.

He alleged that the ruling party is now resorting to legislative changes to safeguard its government and suppress dissent within its own NDA allies and the Opposition.

Pilot said that the BJP introduced a law that allows the removal of a chief minister or minister from office if they remain in jail for more than 30 days, and described it as a politically motivated move to destabilise opposition leaders.

Highlighting the former UPA government's policies, Pilot said that schemes such as MGNREGA, Right to Education Act and National Food Security Act had empowered lakhs of people, particularly during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, he alleged, the BJP government has systematically weakened these public welfare initiatives and constitutional institutions while cracking down on democratic voices.

Pilot also alleged that the BJP is attempting to undermine the constitutional right to vote. He said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had provided evidence that the BJP was manipulating the electoral process and stealing votes. He criticised the Election Commission for questioning the Congress instead of asserting its neutrality.

Pilot said the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Gandhi has received widespread public support. He said the yatra was launched after the Congress leader presented evidence of what he called systematic voter deletion and electoral fraud orchestrated by the BJP.

Questioning amendments to the process of appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC), Pilot said the removal of the chief justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel and the inclusion of a Union minister raises concerns over the independence of the EC.

"Earlier, the prime minister, leader of opposition and chief justice of India used to decide who would be the next CEC. Now, a minister has replaced the chief justice. Who demanded this? This was a deliberate move to control the process," he said.

Pilot alleged that instead of investigating voter deletions, the EC is demanding affidavits and explanations from the Congress.

He also accused the EC of acting like a political spokesperson.

"It is unfortunate that when we raise questions to the Election Commission, BJP spokespersons respond. The commission is a constitutional body but it is being systematically weakened," he said.

Referring to the alleged large-scale removal of names from voter lists in Bihar under the guise of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Pilot claimed that Gandhi's campaign has exposed the entire mechanism of voter suppression.

Responding to the Rajasthan High Court order for the cancellation of the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam, Pilot reiterated his demand for restructuring the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

"I was the first to raise concerns about irregularities in the RPSC. I said it must be restructured, but even today, nothing has been done. The government is not answering who is responsible," he said.

Criticising the performance of the Rajasthan government, Pilot said the people are already disillusioned just over a year and a half into its tenure.

Talking to reporters, he accused the state government of avoiding local body and panchayat elections due to its obstinate approach and highlighted that farmers are not receiving timely compensation for crop losses.

He said that the government lacks coordination and accountability across departments.