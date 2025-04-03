BJP brings laws to 'divide' people: Alka Lamba

Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba on Thursday said the BJP government has introduced various bills to "divide" people on religious lines, but the opposition party will continue its fight against such politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Lamba alleged that the BJP and RSS have attacked the Constitution.

"We are strongly opposed to this. The government has brought various bills to divide people. Our protests will continue in Parliament and on the streets," she added.

Justice, truth and the Constitution will win this fight, the Congress leader asserted.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday after over 12 hours of debate.

Lamba also said that the women reservation law was passed but the BJP government has not implemented it yet.

"This is just betrayal and injustice to women. We will try to put pressure for its implementation. The Women's Congress has again demanded 33 per cent reservation for women in the Assembly," she added.

Lamba said that women members of Congress will gherao the assembly and submit a memorandum to the governor for forwarding it to the President on the reservation issue.

"The Bihar polls are due this year, followed by assembly polls in Assam early next year. The BJP government is a complete failure in women empowerment," she claimed.

Lamba also said that at least one woman member has been included in 17,000 booth committees out of 28,000 polling stations in Assam.

"The remaining 11,000 booths will be covered very soon and women will be included in all of those. They will be trained to take leadership roles. Some of these women from Assam and the Northeast will be given special training in Delhi," she added.

Lamba said the Assam government should increase facilities to uplift women and make it equal to the Karnataka and Telangana governments.

"Women's transportation is free in Karnataka and Telangana. The government should also provide free services to help women in Assam.

"The Telangana government gives cooking gas at Rs 500 and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn how to give it. Otherwise, the chief ministers of Karnataka and Telangana will come and teach the chief minister of Assam," she added.

The Congress leader alleged that Sarma makes communal and divisive statements to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

"While the ruling party wants to light communal fires, the Women's Congress will march for peace," she added.