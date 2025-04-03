BJP brought Waqf Bill to divide country, will nullify it when new govt is formed at Centre: Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP brought the Waqf Bill to "divide the country", and pledged to bring an amendment to nullify it when a "new government is formed after ousting the current regime".

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha early on Thursday after a marathon 12-hour debate.

"When a new government is formed after ousting the current regime, we will bring a new amendment to nullify this Waqf Bill brought by the BJP," she told reporters.

"The BJP brought this Waqf Bill to divide the country," she alleged.

Banerjee, in a statement on Wednesday, criticised the BJP for its "divisive agenda".

"My MPs are in Delhi to speak on the Waqf issue. The 'jumla party' has only one agenda -- to divide the country. They believe in 'divide and rule'," she alleged.

The ruling NDA strongly defended the Bill, describing it as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition parties condemned it, calling it "anti-Muslim".

After the marathon debate, the Bill was passed following a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against it. All amendments proposed by Opposition members were rejected through voice votes.

The Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha after its passage in the Lok Sabha. PTI PNT ACD