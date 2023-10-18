BJP, BRS, AIMIM working together to defeat Congress in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Mulugu (Telangana), Oct 18 (PTI) Attacking the BJP and ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the fight in the November 30 Assembly elections in the state is between his party and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit only. Addressing a public meeting here after offering prayers at the historic Ramappa temple along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP wants the BRS to win in the Telangana polls and that the saffron party, the BRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together in trying to defeat the Congress.

"In the Telangana elections, the fight is between the Congress and BRS. We have defeated the BJP already. But, the BJP wants the BRS to win in Telangana. Both are working together. And AIMIM is also with them," he added.

Alleging that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS, Rahul Gandhi said whatever the saffron party wanted in Parliament the BRS did and cited the BRS' "support" to the BJP on farm laws, GST.

These three parties are working together and trying to defeat the Congress party in Telangana, he claimed.

According to him, the biggest proof in this regard was that there was no CBI, ED or IT inquiry against the Telangana Chief Minister, while there are cases against opposition leaders in the country.

"Twenty-four cases are lodged against me. My house was snatched and I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but there are no cases on Telangana Chief Minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said if you vote for the BRS it will go to the BJP.

He further said his party's fight with the BJP is of ideology and Congress opposes their (BJP) ideology.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress across the country, he said, adding "Our leaders are attacked and cases filed against us. Because they know the Congress is a party of ideology and we will never compromise with BJP." They (BJP) know they can control the Telangana CM and "tighten" him when needed, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote for the Congress to defeat BJP's 'B team' (BRS) in Telangana.

"That's why you (people) support the Congress. Our ideology is against BJP's ideology and we will defeat them not only in Telangana but in the entire country," he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress defeated the BJP in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and exuded confidence that his party would defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke on the "six guarantees" that the party announced for the November 30 Assembly elections. It included the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 for women.

Along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, he arrived here in a chopper from Hyderabad this afternoon. Both kickstarted the Congress' campaign by launching bus yatra 'Vijayabheri Yatra' after offering special prayers at the historic Ramappa Temple. PTI VVK/GDK SS