BJP, BRS engage in war of words over phone tapping row in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) A political slugfest broke out on Tuesday over the phone tapping allegations with both the Congress and BJP claiming that their leaders' phones were tapped by the previous Telangana government led by the BRS, which in turn demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Advertisment

Also on Tuesday, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the phone tapping allegations, saying not only the phones of politicians but also of some businessmen and officials were tapped.

Reddy also alleged that phones were tapped by some police officers who acted "like a mafia", and urged the state government to comprehensively look into the matter.

Phone tapping is allowed only in matters concerning national security and that too with the prior permission of senior officials, he said, adding tapping phones for corruption is atrocious.

Advertisment

The row over phone tapping allegations intensified after the arrest of two additional superintendents of police recently. Earlier, a DSP was arrested in connection with the alleged phone tapping of opposition leaders and destroying certain computer systems and official data during the previous BRS government.

Kishan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into this.

Evidence is emerging that the phones of BJP leaders, activists and even the party office staff were tapped, he claimed.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, addressing a party meeting, K T Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of distracting the public from issues by selectively leaking information to the media that phone tapping was done during the previous BRS government.

"You (Congress government) promised Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women. It is not being implemented. You promised a Rs 4,000 pension to old people. It has not been implemented... In order to cover the failures, you are saying phones were tapped. You are not giving us the details (of phone tapping), but you are giving leaks to YouTube channels and some media," Rama Rao alleged.

He dared the chief minister to probe into the issue thoroughly and take action accordingly.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress submitted a representation to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, and asked them to see that the entire administration is "clean and a strict warning be given to officers of all the departments to restrain themselves from malpractices and corruption, in the larger interests of the people of Telangana". PTI GDK SJR PYK SS NSD NSD