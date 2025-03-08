BJP, BRS MPs skip Telangana meeting on pending issues with Centre

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) The opposition BJP and BRS MPs on Saturday chose to skip a meeting of parliamentarians from all parties convened by the Telangana government to address issues pending with the Centre.

The meeting, held by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was attended by MPs of Congress and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who is Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad.

Owaisi accused the NDA government at the Centre of showing a "step-motherly attitude" towards Telangana in terms of sanctioning and approving projects for the state.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Coal Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy sent a letter to the Deputy CM explaining his party MPs' inability to attend. He mentioned that the BJP MPs were informed about the event late on Friday and had prior commitments related to International Women's Day events in their constituencies.

Reddy requested that the Deputy Chief Minister provide information about such meetings in advance in the future.

He reiterated that the union government is committed to the development of Telangana, citing that the Centre has spent Rs 10 lakh crore in the last decade for the state's development.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Vikramarka said the MPs of BRS and BJP could not attend though they were invited.

He criticised the previous BRS government for not adequately pursuing funds, approvals, and other support from the Centre and said the state is suffering due to the lack of necessary funding and projects.

The Deputy CM highlighted that several issues, including the establishment of a steel plant, railway coach factory, and other promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, are still pending with the Centre.

He also said that projects proposed by the current Congress government, such as the expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the Musi River redevelopment, are awaiting Centre’s approval.

The state government is willing to convene another such meeting in the future with prior notice for BJP MPs, he added, urging them to join the state’s efforts for Telangana's benefit.

Meanwhile, Owaisi accused the Centre of not treating people of Telangana "fairly and justly".

"It is very unfortunate that despite having eight MPs of BJP from Telangana and some of them are Union Ministers, justice is not being meted out to Telangana in terms of sanctioning of projects. Our only demand is that on the basis of parity what is being given to other states, that things should be sanctioned and approved to Telangana." He expressed hope that PM Modi would do justice to the people of Telangana.

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Congress and BJP represent eight each, while Asaduddin Owaisi is MP from Hyderabad. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH