BJP, BRS thrive on communal issues, says Telangana Minister Azharuddin

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday hit out at the opposition BRS and BJP alleging that both parties thrive on communal issue.

Speaking to PTI Videos the former cricketer said the two parties have realised their fate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll and hence are indulging in “twisted” talks.

“They thrive on these issues. They have no other work. Both BRS and BJP are together. The bypoll is due in three or four days. They are realising what their fate would be in the elections. That is why they are making such twisted talks,” he said.

He was responding to a query on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments on him and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Asserting that Hindu and Muslims live in harmony in Hyderabad since Nizam’s era, Azharuddin said their aim is to disturb secularism.

He also exuded confidence that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav will win the bypoll.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on Thursday alleged that Revanth Reddy, who was seen wearing a skullcap, should make Azharuddin recite prayer and apply 'tilak' if he can.

The byelection for Jubilee Hills constituency will be held on November 11. PTI GDK ROH