BJP 'bulldozing' agenda against federal principles of Constitution: Vaiko

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) MDMK leader Vaiko on Tuesday claimed that the country was standing at a crossroads, with the BJP "bulldozing" its agenda of 'one nation, one election, one culture, one language', which was against the federal principles of the Constitution and could lead to division.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Vaiko alleged that under the BJP, the country was headed towards totalitarianism, and the spirit of secularism was under threat.

He also strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Uniform Civil Code.

"The country is at a crossroads whether towards democracy or authoritarianism or dictatorship," Vaiko said in the Upper House.

"... Now, I am afraid the country is going towards totalitarianism... that is why they have brought one nation, one language, one election, one culture...It is a multinational state...There are so many nationalities...If you want to make one nation and one language -- Hindi and Sanskrit, the country will be balkanised like the Soviet Union," the MDMK leader said.

He also accused the government of trying to "bulldoze all the nationalities, all the cultures, all the civilisations, and you want to make one, that will be dangerous, it will lead to Balkanisation".

"We vehemently oppose such kind of destructive idea which is against the spirit of federal principles of the Constitution," Vaiko added.

Claiming that most of the state governments and political parties are against 'One Nation, One Election, he wondered why the BJP was continuing "with this retrograde step".

"The President has mentioned the Waqf Amendment Bill before Parliament. The way the government was rushing through the Bill in the Joint Parliamentary Committee by suspending Opposition members and adopting the report is condemnable.

"We oppose the Bill vehemently with all our force at our command since it is taking away the basic rights of the minority community, which were traditionally given to them right from the pre-Independence days," Vaiko said The MDMK leader claimed that "another mischievous attempt" was being made by the BJP and Sangh Parivar to bring the Uniform Civil Code.

"Different personal laws are being practised by various communities and religious sects in the country. Therefore, any attempt to bring the Uniform Civil Code would destroy secularism and diversity, which is the cornerstone of India's rich heritage. India's unity and integrity will be at stake. We strongly oppose any such attempt with all the force at our command," Vaiko said.