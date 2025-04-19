BJP busy weakening SC, attacking powers given to it by Constitution: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of deliberately targeting and weakening the Supreme Court, saying it was only telling the party not to frame laws that went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Slamming the Centre, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that people holding constitutional positions, ministers and BJP MPs were speaking against the Supreme Court in their bid to weaken the institution.

The Congress only wants the Supreme Court to function in an independent and neutral manner, Ramesh said.

His remarks came after the Congress leader was asked about four-time BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comment that Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court had to make laws.

"They (BJP) are busy weakening the Supreme Court. The powers given by the Constitution to the Supreme Court are being sought to be weakened," Ramesh said.

"Those holding Constitutional posts, ministers and even BJP MPs are all speaking against the Supreme Court, which is only saying that while making laws, don't go against the basic structure of the Constitution," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also said the Congress wants the Supreme Court to be independent and neutral and the powers given to it by the Constitution be honoured.

"But it is clear that different voices are emerging deliberately to target the Supreme Court," he noted.

This is being done as the Supreme Court has spoken about electoral bonds, Waqf law while the Election Commission issue is pending before it, Ramesh said.

"The SC has said that the government has done something which is against the basic structure of the Constitution and you cannot do that," he said.

On the ED naming former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its chargesheet in the National Herald Case, Ramesh termed it "lie-sheet" and said the issue was political, not legal.

Nishikant Dubey, one of the more vocal BJP members in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court had to make laws.

He first made a terse post in Hindi on X and later, in remarks to PTI, accused the top court of arrogating to itself Parliament's legislative powers by striking down laws passed by the legislature, and even giving directions to the president who, Dubey noted, is the appointing authority of Supreme Court judges.

"Parliament should be closed if the Supreme Court frames the laws," Dubey said in the post.

His remarks came after the Centre's assurance to the top court that it would not implement some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next hearing after the court raised questions over them.

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the amendments made to the Waqf law, the Bill for which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had also questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the president to take decisions and acting as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

Dhankhar's strong words for the judiciary came during his speech to Rajya Sabha interns, days after the Supreme Court sought to fix a timeline for the president to grant assent to the bills reserved for her consideration.

"So, we have judges who will legislate, who will perform executive functions, who will act as super Parliament and absolutely have no accountability because the law of the land does not apply to them," Dhankhar said.

The vice-president also described Article 142, which grants plenary powers to the Supreme Court, as a "nuclear missile against democratic forces available to the judiciary 24x7". PTI SKC ARI