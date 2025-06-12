Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh vandalised, BJP calls for global condemnation

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday condemned the interim government in Bangladesh over the vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in that country and called for global denunciation of the incident targeting the legacy of the iconic Indian personality.

A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited media reports to say that Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam were behind the attack, noting that Tagore is an iconic symbol of Bengal, and Indian culture and civilisation.

He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not raising the issue, alleging that she saw infiltrators from the neighbouring Bangladesh as a vote bank and has opted to keep quiet for political reasons.

"She is driven by vote bank politics. We are driven by cultural politics," he told reporters.

The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has not taken any action, and its conduct has not been appropriate, Patra said. He appealed to the world community to come together against it, adding that his party believes in inclusivity.

"We are giving a global call to all the countries which value morality, civilisational thoughts, creativity and culture. They should all come together to denounce what has happened in Bangladesh," he said.

Patra said Tagore created many of memorable works in this ancestral home, known as Kachharibari and is recognised by the government there as a museum.

The BJP MP noted that he not only wrote India's national anthem but also that of Bangladesh, which has seen a surge in the activities of Islamic hardlines following the deposition of Sheikh Hasina last year.