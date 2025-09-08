BJP calls for Maddur Bandh on Sep 9 following communal clashes

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 8 (PTI) The BJP on Monday gave a call for Maddur Bandh on September 9 following communal clashes during the Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday.

The call has been given by BJP Mandya district president Indresh N S.

BJP’s ally JD(S) also supported this bandh call.

"We extend our complete support to tomorrow’s Bandh," JD(S) state youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy told reporters in Maddur.

He appealed to the people as well as the traders to actively take part in the Bandh.

Indresh also said that senior BJP functionaries of the state, including state president B Y Vijayendra and opposition leader in the state assembly R Ashoka will take part in the mass Ganesha immersion on Wednesday. PTI GMS GMS ADB