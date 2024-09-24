BJP calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation after HC dismisses his petition challenging guv order

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday demanded that Siddaramaiah should immediately resign as the Karnataka chief minister to make way for a free and independent probe into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

The BJP remark came after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval of an investigation against him in the case.

"The high court has validated the action of the governor. The BJP demands that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tender his resignation and make way for a free and independent investigation into the allegations of shameful corruption," senior party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a press conference here.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it has been alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

Chandrasekhar also hit out at the Congress and alleged that the party makes fake promises during elections to come to power with the sole objective of committing corruption.

"Siddaramaiah is only continuing the tradition of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi of coming into governance in the name of (welfare of) poor by making false and fake promises but always enriching themselves and their families," the senior BJP leader said.

Chandrasekhar alleged that there have been many instances of public money being looted in Karnataka since Siddaramiah became the chief minister of the state.

He also referred to the alleged scam in the allocation of a piece of land to a trust run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family.

"There is not one Congress leader in Karnataka today who is not involved in some land scam or the other," the former Union minister alleged. PTI PK IJT IJT