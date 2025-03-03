BJP calls Governor’s address a 'pure lie'

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) The BJP criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s customary address delivered in Karnataka Assembly on Monday as a "pure lie".

The party claimed the development has come to a standstill in Karnataka but the address prepared by the government says that the state is on the path of progress.

"If you listen to the Governor’s address (you will know that) this government has wasted the Governor’s time. The governor’s address starts by saying that the state government has succeeded in ensuring speedy development in the state. The government made the Governor's address a pure lie," BJP state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters here.

The speech did not have anything related to the development, he alleged.

"In terms of development, the nut and bolt of the government have become loose, which gets reflected in the Governor’s speech," Vijayendra said.

According to him, the government proposed incentives for animal husbandry sector though it has not yet disbursed thousands of crores of rupees already due to the dairy farmers.

The government said that it allocated Rs 90,000 crore to address regional imbalance but it did not clarify how much was spent, Vijayendra charged.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the government saying "This is a zero government because there is zero development in the state". PTI GMS GMS ADB