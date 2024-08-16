BJP calls INDIA bloc leaders 'political vultures' for not speaking on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday called INDIA bloc leaders "political vultures" who speak out on crimes against women as per their political convenience.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Bhatia targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in a hospital in Kolkata.

Bhatia termed Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manish Sisodia, Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of INDIA bloc "political vultures" and said they should rise above their vote bank politics and "break their silence" on such heinous crimes.

"This silence will cost the INDI alliance dearly. These people are not politicians or public leaders, they are political vultures who speak out on crimes against sisters and daughters after seeing which state government is there," he said.

Bhatia alleged law and order has collapsed in West Bengal.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has failed to ensure women's safety, should resign," he said, and added, "the BJP will not tolerate the injustice being done to women." Bhatia further said, "Now the case has come to the CBI. Soon all the guilty will be given the harshest punishment, no accused will be spared, no matter how big a leader is protecting them.

"The incident in West Bengal shook the country to its core. On one hand, the country is angry and agitated after this incident, on the other hand, TMC goons are trying to destroy evidence by attacking people who are peacefully protesting for justice." Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav "roam around" with a copy of the Constitution in their hands, but by not speaking out on such crimes in the country, they are "killing the soul" of the same Constitution. PTI SDA MNK MNK