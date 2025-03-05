BJP calls July 13 as 'traitors' day'; local J-K parties condemn, call it 'martyrs' day'

Srinagar/Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP and the other parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday clashed over the killing of 20 protesters on July 13, 1931.

More than 20 protesters were killed by the soldiers of the Dogra army on July 13, 1931 during an uprising against Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.

While the BJP termed July 13, 1931 a "day of traitors", the ruling National Conference (NC) and the Congress as well as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Hurriyat Conference condemned the opposition party, calling it a "martyrs' day". They termed the BJP's remarks "derogatory".

The BJP accused the protesters of rebelling against Maharaja Hari Singh. It said the observance of this day would never be revived in the region.

"I want to clarify that July 13, which is called 'martyrs' day' by them (Kashmir-based leaders), we consider it a 'traitors' day'. This will never be restored in the land of Jammu and Kashmir again," senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the J-K Assembly Sunil Sharma told reporters.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in J-K with the governor or the chief minister paying tributes at an official function in the Nowhatta area of the city to those who were killed.

The holiday was scrapped and official functions are not held anymore following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Sharpening his attack on Kashmir-based political leaders, Sharma added, "Whoever raised their voice against the Maharaja or rebelled against him will never be considered martyrs." Hitting out at the NC and PDP for calling the "traitor" remarks "derogatory", he said, "They consider them (the protesters) as 'martyrs', while we consider them 'traitors' and have given them the status of 'traitors'. The Kashmiri leadership finds it 'derogatory'. We take pride in our ideology and in our Maharaja, the last ruler of J&K, Hari Singh Ji, who was not only a ruler of this state but a great human being and visionary administrator. We are proud of him." He further said the BJP believes that the infrastructure and institutions established by the Maharaja have been enjoyed by Kashmir's rulers to this day.

"The flood channels, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, SPM College and SMS Hospital were all given by the Maharaja. They continue to be used by the rulers of Kashmir," he said.

Sharma also targeted the NC and the PDP over their stance on police firing incidents in 2010 and 2016, when Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were chief ministers respectively.

"I asked them (in the Assembly), when Omar Abdullah was Chief Minister in 2010 and 125 people were killed, was it not also a rebellion then?" Sharma questioned.

Similarly, he asked the PDP whether the 116 people who were killed during Mufti's tenure in 2016 were not part of a rebellion.

Sharma accused the NC and PDP of contradicting themselves -- praising the Maharaja's role in formulating residency laws to defend Article 370 and 35A while simultaneously glorifying those who rebelled against him.

Countering the BJP's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary defended those considered "martyrs" by the local parties, stating that if they fought, it was for the rights of the people and the strengthening of democracy.

Chaudhary rejected the BJP’s claims, asserting that those who fought against oppression indeed were "martyrs".

"If they fought a war, it was for the rights of the people. They strengthened the law of the country and achieved martyrdom for democracy," he said.

He also condemned the BJP for using "abusive words" in the House regarding the "martyrs", emphasising that martyrdom is not determined by the community or political beliefs.

Reprimanding the BJP, Chaudhary asked, "If they admire Maharaja Hari Singh, why do they oppose Article 370 and 35A which were enacted during his time?" Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq too hit out at Sharma for making "outrageous" remarks against the "martyrs" of July 13, 1931.

Sharma on Wednesday made some "objectionable" comments in the House about the 1931 "martyrs". Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather later expunged the remarks.

"Strongly condemn the outrageous remarks by a BJP member in the Assembly with regard to the martyrs of 13th July, 1931 who were killed in cold blood for standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mirwaiz posted on his X handle.

He said the 1931 "martyrs" are revered by everyone in J-K and any attempt to malign them will be resisted.

"These martyrs revered by one and all in J&K are part of our collective memory of the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their rights, and any attempt to malign them will be firmly resisted," he added.