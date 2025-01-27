BJP calls Kharge's remark on holy dip anti-Sanatan, demands apology from Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his comments on BJP leaders taking holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, calling his remarks anti-Sanatan and asking Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to apologise.

This came after Kharge alleged BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

"If any one was hurt, I seek an apology," the Congres chief said in the same vein while addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Kharge's remarks came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Sangam.

BJP MP and its national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Kharge and accused him of making a "mockery" of people's reverence for the Maha Kumbh which, he said, has been a symbol of the Sanatan faith for thousands of years.

Crores of people are hurt with Kharge's comments about 'Ganga maiya' (mother Ganga), he said. "Such remarks against Sanatan is shameful," Patra told reporters here.

The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi should give an explanation as to how the party can harbour "such anti-Sanatan thought", he said.

"For such comments, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the entire country and every person who believes in Sanatan," he added.

The BJP leader said the country is watching that on one hand Home Minister Amit Shah takes a holy dip at the Sangam, while on the other there are people from the Congress who "make fun of this faith" and pass commenton "against Sanatan".

Patra dared the Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to make such comments against other religions. "Can you ask if poverty is eradicated by participating in the Iftar party?" the BJP leader asked.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the remarks were Kharge's but the words the Gandhi family's. "Why does the Congress hate Hindus so much?" he asked.

Malviya said the Congress leaders have become so agitated on the Maha Kumbh that they are "cursing the Hindus".

"First Congress' Hussain Dalvi spoke ill of the Kumbh, and now the Congress president himself has opened a front," he said in a post on X "The Congress has now become the new Muslim League. This party has become a problem for the country. Its extinction is in everyone's interest," he added. PTI PK PK TIR TIR