BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Photography’ as he faces people’s anger in Wayanad

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday coined the term ‘Leader of Photography’ for LoP, as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi faced people’s wrath in Wayanad which witnessed the death of around 300 people due to landslides.

Gandhi along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, visited affected areas on Friday.

Sharing three videos showing people’s anger against Gandhi on X, BJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “‘Reel Neta’ Rahul Gandhi gets taste of “real” anger of people.”

Poonawalla said that many in Wayanad are seen expressing their anger against their resigned MP Rahul Gandhi.

One person can be heard saying, "We worked & voted for him, he became MP. But now we don't need him here."

Another person says, "We have lost everything. And now, because of his visit, we are hungry for hours. Shops with essential supplies were forcefully closed, trucks with food and water were stopped because of his 'VIP' photo op visit."

One points out how Rahul Gandhi was more concerned about keeping his legs and feet clean so did not step out of the car, said Poonawalla.

“Rahul must stop acting like LoP- Leader of photography…. And try to behave like a Leader of the People.. Kerala & especially Wayanad is feeling cheated & short changed (sic),” Poonawall added.

On Friday, Gandhi along with other party leaders attended a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat.

The officials briefed them about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.

Earlier in the day, they met a delegation from Meppadi Gram Panchayat to understand their concerns and needs in the wake of the devastating landslides.

The Congress leaders were also briefed by the district administration about the landslides and ongoing rescue operations.

After the meeting with the district administration and the panchayat delegation, Gandhi visited Punchirimattam in Mundakkai which was the epicentre of the landslide.

After travelling there by vehicle, Gandhi and others inspected the area on foot and interacted with the rescue personnel.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had emerged victorious this year as well. However, as he also won the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad segment, from where Vadra is expected to contest when a byelection is held there.