BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'videshi nayak, hypocrite' over police case against Telangana Cong leader

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "videshi nayak and a hypocrite", and demanded his response to what it claimed as "vote theft" by a Congress leader in Telangana.

This came after Telangana police registered a case against Congress leader V Naveen Yadav on Monday for allegedly distributing Voter ID cards in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Hyderabad, where a bypoll is set to be held on November 11.

Based on a complaint filed by an election official, Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act at Madhura Nagar police station, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place a month ago, a police official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of indulging in "vote chori (theft)" ahead of the bypolls and demanded a response from Gandhi, calling him a "videshi nayak (foreign leader) and hypocrite".

"Ulta chor kotwal ko dante (kettle calls the pot black)," Poonawalla said, targeting Gandhi over the case against his party leader in Hyderabad in an apparent reference to his "vote chori" campaign against the BJP and the Election Commission.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Yadav had got the "fake voter IDs" issued by misusing the machinery of the Congress government in the state and gave those IDs to voters to "steal votes" in the upcoming bypolls.

Yadav, who is very close to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was to be fielded as the Congress candidate in the upcoming bypolls, he also claimed, and asked Gandhi if he would give some "gyan" on his party leader's indulgence in "vote chori".

'Rahul Gandhi, you were talking about detonating an atom bomb and a hydrogen bomb, though they self-detonated. Now, a 'maha vote chori' has taken place at your home. Are you planning to explode any bomb and make a PowerPoint presentation on this vote chori also?" Poonawalla asked, taking a jibe at the Congress leader. PTI PK PK KSS KSS