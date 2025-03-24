BJP came up with 'completely fake' issue to stall Parliament: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of raising a "fake issue" to stall Parliament after the ruling party raised uproar in both houses over the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka.

The BJP members have been raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka, and claiming that state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims.

Shivakumar, has, however, said that he never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion based reservation.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday in the pre-lunch session without transacting any business as treasury and opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservations to Muslims in Karnataka public contracts.

Lok Sabha proceedings were also disrupted over the same issue.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the BJP came up with a completely fake issue to get Parliament adjourned so that the very serious issue of Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not get discussed."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said the government seems to have made up its mind that it does not want the House to function and finds some excuse or the other to create a ruckus.

"They seem to have made up their mind that they don't want the House to function. It's been many days now. They find some excuse or the other to (create ruckus)," she told reporters in Parliament complex.

Shivakumar, in a post on X, said "A frustrated BJP, its State and Central leadership and its Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me."

A frustrated BJP, its State and Central leadership & its Union Minister, @KirenRijiju are resorting to brazen and blatant lies to malign the Congress Party and me by falsely attributing statements to me.



BJP & its lying Ministers should know -:

1. I was not present in the… pic.twitter.com/o5eHgP9xZC — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 24, 2025

"BJP and its lying Ministers should know - I was not present in the Assembly when discussion on the Bill took place. I have never stated that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion based reservation," he also said.

Historically, he said, Baba Saheb and Congress framed the Constitution and BJP's parent organisation opposed it.

"Even till last Parliament, BJP wanted to change the Constitution and was asking for 400 seats to deny rights to poor and underprivileged. To hide their sins, they are now accusing the Congress and me. Also, reservation in Karnataka is given based on criteria of backwardness," he said.

"BJP is peeved with the 5 Guarantees of Congress which transfers over Rs 52,000 Crore to the poor and underprivileged. The sinister design is to somehow abolish the Guarantees, which will never happen and can happen over my dead-body. I will continue this fight to defend the guarantees and these conspiracies of BJP will fail decisively," Shivakumar said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha that the remarks by a person sitting on a Constitutional post to change the Constitution to facilitate four per cent reservation for Muslims is unacceptable.

"How can the House watch in silence? Congress should clarify. The person should be sacked. You claim to give reservations to Muslims and resort to theatrics of carrying a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution in your pocket," Rijiju said.

In the Rajya Sabha too, Rijiju said a senior Congress leader who holds a constitutional post has said the party will change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Though he did not name the leader, he was apparently referring to Shivakumar.

"We cannot take this statement lightly," the minister said, adding the statement has not come from any ordinary party leader but from someone holding a constitutional post.

Leader of the house J P Nadda also raised the issue and demanded a discussion on the issue.