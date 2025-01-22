'BJP campaign a wedding procession without groom,' says AAP

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PT) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP at a meeting where its supporters highlighted the absence of a chief ministerial face from the party through derisive chants.

The party held a 'Bin Dulhe Ki Baraat' meeting in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency when its national spokesperson Meenakshi Sharma claimed that none of the BJP leaders had worked at the grassroots level.

Party workers at the gathering raised chants like "BJP ka dulha kaun? Koi nahi, Koi nahi" ("Who is BJP's groom? No one, no one").

Sharma said the BJP failed to declare a CM candidate due to internal disagreements and compared its campaign to a wedding procession without a groom.

She also accused the BJP of copying AAP's manifesto. PTI SHB VN VN