BJP can dream, but it has no place in TN’s political landscape: DMK's Kanimozhi

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Dec 29 (PTI) DMK leader Kanimozhi dismissed on Monday speculations about instability in the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and said the BJP has “no place” in the state’s political landscape.

Kanimozhi was speaking to reporters ahead of the party’s upcoming women’s wing conference at Palladam in Tiruppur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the conference here at 4 pm today.

Asked to comment on BJP leader Nainar Nagendran’s claims that the DMK-led alliance in the state would not continue, the party MP said she cannot respond to it.

“Let him dream — there’s no harm in that. But he must certainly know that there is definitely no place for the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” the DMK leader said.

The conference, being held under the theme “Victorious Tamil Women” at a 150‑acre venue near Palladam in Tiruppur district, is being organised by the DMK West Zone Women’s Wing.

It is seen as a part of the effort by the DMK government to rebuild its position in the Kongu belt, long described as an AIADMK stronghold.

According to Kanimozhi, the conference is designed to showcase both organisational strength and continuous grassroots engagement.

Responding to comments on social media about the frequency of DMK meetings, Kanimozhi said the party is “not a force that appears only during elections”.

“DMK is not an organisation that meets people only during elections; it continuously engages with the public,” the Tuticorin MP insisted.

She further said the DMK’s election manifesto would be drafted as a “people’s manifesto” after consultations with party workers and stakeholders in sectors such as industry and agriculture, and would focus on development‑oriented promises instead of “gimmicks.” “The DMK’s election manifesto must be the people’s manifesto. The Chief Minister has said it should reflect the people’s expectations,” she added.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conference.

Party organisers expect around 1.5 lakh women from across western Tamil Nadu to attend, with Kanimozhi indicating that the turnout could go up to two lakh, making it one of the largest women’s political gatherings in the region.

Kanimozhi added that CM Stalin had instructed organisers to close proceedings early so that women can return home before nightfall, and that clear travel guidelines had been issued to district units for a safe to‑and‑fro journey. PTI JR ROH