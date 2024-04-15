BJP can take money from beef firms, but won't let meat trader open shop, claims Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party can take money in the form of electoral bonds from beef exporting firms but will not allow a meat trader to set up a shop, alleged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Monday.

Is this the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas", questioned Owaisi, who is here to campaign for party colleague and sitting MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel. The AIMIM chief also addressed a party rally in Vaijapur town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about some people's meat-eating habits during certain festivals, but would it be right if "I say that since I fast during Ramzan you too should do that", he asked.

He also criticised Chandrakant Khaire, the Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Khaire, who was MP from here for several terms, was defeated by Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi met religious leaders, including those from the Aurangabad Catholic Diocese, during the day. PTI AW BNM