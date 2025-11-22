BJP cancels membership of Yuva Morcha leader arrested for assaulting live-in partner

Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday initiated disciplinary action against a Yuva Morcha district general secretary who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner.

According to BJP district leaders, Gopu Paramasivan’s party membership has been cancelled following his arrest.

He will no longer be associated with the BJP or the Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, they said.

Paramasivan, a native of Thevara, was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting his live-in partner at their rented house in Vyttila.

Initially, Paramasivan approached the police, claiming that the woman had been missing since Thursday.

However, when police located and spoke to her, she revealed that she was subjected to assault, including being whipped with an electrical wire.

Gopu, who has been charged with attempted murder, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. PTI TBA TBA ROH