BJP candidate among three file nominations for first phase LS seats in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) Three candidates, one of them from the BJP, filed nomination papers on Wednesday for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, a top poll official said.
The nomination process for six Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, where polling would be held in the first phase on April 19, began on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.
These seats are Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat and Chhindwara.
On the first day, two candidates filed five nomination forms in Sidhi, including BJP's Rajesh Mishra, while one nominee submitted papers in Shahdol, he said.
No form was received in the remaining four seats, said the CEO.
The last date for filing nomination papers is March 27 and they will be scrutinised on March 28. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 30.
Polling for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases -- April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.
Rajan on Tuesday said a total of 5.65 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state.
Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is home turf of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, whose son and sitting MP Nakul Nath is contesting from there on a Congress ticket.
Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste of the BJP is in the fray from Mandla (ST). PTI ADU RSY