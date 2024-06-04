BJP candidate and Union minister Kaushal Kishore loses Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat

New Update
Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate and former Uttar Pradesh minister RK Chaudhary defeated Union minister and BJP candidate Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj (reserved) parliamentary seat by a margin of 70,292 votes.
According to the Election Commission, the BJP candidate got 5,97,577 votes, while the SP candidate received 6,67,869 votes. BSP's Rajesh Kumar got 88,461 votes.
Kishore had won in Mohanlalganj as a BJP candidate in 2014 and 2019, but he could not score a hat-trick this time.