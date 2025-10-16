BJP candidate Babulal Soren to file nomination papers for Ghatsila bypoll on October 17

Jamshedpur, Oct 16 (PTI) BJP candidate for Ghatsila Assembly bypoll Babulal Soren will file his nomination papers on October 17, a party leader said on Thursday.
The BJP on Wednesday announced Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren, as its candidate for the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
Soren, on Thursday, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, BJP state president Babulal Marandi and state working president Aditya Sahu for nominating him as the party candidate for the seat.
Soren said he will file nomination papers on Friday.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren in New Delhi on August 15.
The BJP candidate said his priorities will be to improve education, healthcare, infrastructure, roads, and generate employment opportunities for youth.
Babulal Soren had lost to JMM's Ramdas Soren in the 2024 assembly poll.
The JMM on Wednesday named Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister Ramdas Soren, as its candidate for the Ghatshila assembly bypoll, PTI BS RG