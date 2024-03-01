BJP candidate for one of two Lok Sabha seats in Goa decided: CM

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa has been finalised, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said.
Talking to reporters at Dabolim Airport after returning from Delhi, Sawant, however, did not disclose the name of the candidate or the constituency.
"The announcement will be made from Delhi. We have attended the meeting there," he said.
Discussion was still on for the second seat, and the name of the candidate would be announced in the second list, the chief minister said.
Goa Pradesh Election Committee of the BJP earlier this week recommended several names for both North and South Goa seats. The party's election committee has been holding meetings in Delhi to finalise candidates.
In 2019, Shripad Naik (BJP) was elected from North Goa while Francisco Sardinha (Congress) was elected from South Goa. PTI RPS KRK