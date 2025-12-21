BJP candidate has won in Satara with 'assembly-like' 42000 vote margin, says minister Bhosale

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale on Sunday claimed BJP candidate Amol Mohite was elected municipal president in Satara district by 42,000 votes, an outcome that even surpassed the vote margins typically seen in assembly elections.
Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.
Mohite secured 57,596 votes, defeating Suvarnadevi Patil of NCP (SP) who polled 15,556 votes, a statement from state PWD minister Bhosale's office informed.
A statement from the office of minister of state for home and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam said the Mahayuti had registered a clean sweep in Khed municipal council in Ratnagiri district.
The alliance has won all 21 seats, including 17 by the Shiv Sena and three by the BJP. PTI MR BNM