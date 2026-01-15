BJP candidate in Nagpur civic polls seriously injured in election-eve attack; FIR filed

Nagpur (PTI) Former corporator and BJP candidate in the Nagpur civic polls Bhushan Shingne was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of people on the election-eve, police said on Thursday.
Shingne, the BJP candidate from Ward No. 11 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), was assaulted around Wednesday midnight in the Gorewada area, hours before voting began at 7.30am on Thursday, they said.
A Nagpur resident with criminal antecedents, whose wife is contesting against Shingne, and some unidentified persons have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the attack, police said.
Shingne went to Gorewada along with two BJP workers when around 10 people attacked them. During the assault, Shingne was pushed to the ground and hit with stones on his face, hands and legs, they said, citing a complaint.
The BJP candidate suffered injuries on his face, hands and legs and was first taken to government-run Mayo Hospital, where X-rays confirmed fractures. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.
Nagpur city BJP president Dayashankar Tiwari alleged that city resident Ganesh Chacherkar, who he claimed was associated with the Congress, and some other workers of the party, were behind the attack.
Chacherkar's wife is the Congress candidate from the Ward No. 11.
Tiwari demanded strict action against the attackers and said he has informed the Nagpur Police Commissioner and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the incident.
A Gittikhadan police station official said, "We have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation (against Chacherkar and others). An investigation was underway and teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused." Another officer added, "We are checking CCTV footage of the area and questioning witnesses. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the attack."