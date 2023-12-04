Advertisment
#National

Mizoram elections: BJP's K Hrahmo wins Palak seat by 1,241 votes

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
04 Dec 2023
New Update
Chhattisgarh bjp elections.jpg

Representative image

Aizawl: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate K Hrahmo won the Palak Assembly constituency defeating his MNF rival K T Rokhaw by 1,241 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Advertisment

Hrahmo got 6,064 votes while Rokhaw secured 4,823 votes.

Indian National Congress candidate I P Junior received 3,729 votes while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee K Robinson got 1,378 votes, the EC said.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.

#Zoram People's Movement #Mizoram Elections #Mizoram Election Results #MNF vs ZPM #K Hrahmo #Palak Assembly
Advertisment
Subscribe