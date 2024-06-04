BJP candidate Kalaben Delkar wins Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat in UT

Daman, Jun 4 (PTI) Kalaben Delkar, BJP's sitting MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory, retained the seat on Tuesday by defeating her nearest Congress rival Ajit Mahala by 57,000 votes.
Separately, the Independent candidate from Daman & Diu seat, Umeshbhai Patel, is leading by a margin of 6,200 votes against his BJP rival Lalu Patel, as per Election Commission of India data.
In the Dadra and Nagar Haveli contest, Delkar polled 1,21,074 votes and Mahala 63,490.
Delkar won the bypoll from this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Shiv Sena (undivided) nominee. She later joined the BJP.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of her husband Mohan Delkar.