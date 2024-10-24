BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur wins Karnataka Legislative Council by-elections

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 24 (PTI) BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur secured a decisive victory in the Legislative Council by-election for the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency, the result of which was announced on Thursday.The vote counting took place this morning at St. Aloysius Pre-University College in Mangaluru.
A total of 5,092 elected representatives from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts cast their votes in the election.
Puttur won by a significant margin of 1,600 votes in the first-preference vote count.
The by-election was held on October 21 following the election of former minister and senior BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary’s election to the Lok Sabha.
Raju Poojary contested as the candidate from the Congress party.
BJP workers celebrated Puttur's victory at the party office in Mangaluru.