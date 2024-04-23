BJP candidate lands in embarrassment over an eye injury complaint

Kollam (Kerala), Apr 23 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha candidate in Kerala's Kollam, G Krishnakumar, has landed in an embarrassing situation as a local leader of the saffron party has been found responsible for the eye injury he sustained during a heated poll campaign.
Krishnakumar had recently lodged a complaint with Kundara police, alleging that it was suspected to be an attack with a strong weapon by his political opponents.
Police said the actor-turned-politician suffered an eye injury after being hit by the scooter keys of local BJP leader Sanal Puthanvila during the election campaign. Puthanvila was arrested on Monday and released on bail later.
On April 22, Krishnakumar had posted on his X handle: "I sustained an eye injury (suspected attack by opposition parties) during my Lok Sabha campaign in Kundra, Kollam, Kerala. Your prayers and support during this time mean everything to me." Police said an investigation was carried out based on the complaint of the candidate, and it was found that the BJP activist was responsible for the injury.
The BJP worker was arrested under Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon).
Krishnakumar is yet to react to the matter. PTI LGK ANE