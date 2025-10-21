BJP candidate Reddy files nomination for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) BJP candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Lankala Deepak Reddy, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers amid a grand procession of leaders and party cadres, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao.
The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency will be held on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14. Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.
BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, the widow of Gopinath, while Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav.
Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy alleged that when Telangana was formed, the state had a surplus budget. However, over the last 12 years, due to the BRS and Congress governments, the surplus funds have vanished.
He claimed that the BRS government incurred debts of Rs 10 lakh crore, while the Congress regime borrowed Rs 3 lakh crore in a short period.
Kishan Reddy further alleged that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party decided the Congress candidate for the bypoll.