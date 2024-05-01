BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson files nomination for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat

Leh, May 1 (PTI) BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Ladakh parliamentary constituency, saying his primary focus will be resumption of dialogue between the Centre and the Ladakh leadership for resolution of “pending issues”.
Gyalson, who is also chief executive councilor-cum-chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer Santosh Sukhadeve in presence of party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and former minister Sat Sharma.
However, the absence of BJP’s incumbent MP and Ladakh unit president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal raised eyebrows. Namgyal had openly questioned the BJP leadership for not giving him the ticket and had collected nomination papers as well.
Ladakh will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 and the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 3, followed by scrutiny the next day and candidates can withdraw their names till May 6.
“My primary focus will be resumption of stalled dialogue (between Ladakh leadership and the central government). I don’t believe that the dialogue is derailed but because of the Model Code of Conduct, no headway has taken place.
“Once the new government is in place (after June 4 election results), I am sure about the resumption of the dialogue,” he told reporters here.
The dialogue between joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Home ministry hit a deadlock in March after the Centre refused to accept the demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory.
Gyalson said the Centre had given enough budget for the LAHDC to undertake various developmental projects, including construction of roads. “My concern is not development but early resolution of pending issues. I will discuss with prominent Ladakh leaders, both spiritual and political, to find a viable solution. I am hopeful everyone will come forward and extend their support as solutions to all pending issues will be achieved only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Asked about the absence of Namgyal, he said the MP was not feeling well.
“He is our leader and I visited him at his home to seek his blessings. There are some differences and I am sure these will be resolved in the coming days and he should join the campaigning,” he said.
"He wished me best of luck when I visited him," he further said.