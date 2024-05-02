BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam steps down as special public prosecutor

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam has resigned as a special public prosecutor in all the cases where he was representing the state, an official communication of the Maharashtra government has said.
The BJP announced his name as candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency four days ago.
Nikam "resigned" from the 29 cases across the state, including eight in Mumbai, in which he had been appointed as special prosecutor, and the resignation has been accepted, said an order of the Law and Judiciary department, issued earlier this week.
Among others, he was handling the case against alleged LeT operative Sayyed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Kurar quadruple killings of 2011, and murder of actor Laila Khan and her family.
Nikam, who started practice in 1979, shot to fame first when he was appointed as special public prosecutor in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
He is likely to submit his nomination papers on Friday. PTI SP KRK