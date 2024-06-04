BJP candidates consolidated lead in all 5 Uttarakhand seats

Dehradun: BJP candidates consolidated their lead over their nearest rivals in all the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand as counting progressed on Tuesday.
According to the the Election Commission, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt is ahead of his nearest rival Congress' Prakash Joshi by 3,17,435 votes on the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat.
Among the five BJP candidates, he is leading by the biggest margin.
BJP's Ajay Tamta, a former Union minister, is ahead of Congress' Pradeep Tamta by 2,08,816 votes in the Almora Lok Sabha seat.
BJP's national media in-charge and party candidate Anil Baluni has taken a lead of 1,30,313 votes against former Uttarakhand Congress president and party candidate Ganesh Godiyal in the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat.
In the Haridwar seat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat is ahead of Congress' Virender Rawat by 94,543 votes.
Virender Rawat is the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat.
In the Tehri Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Maharani Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah is leading by 2,03,796 votes against her nearest rival Congress' Jot Singh Gunsola.
Independent candidate Boby Panwar, who was running second in the initial round, has come to the third position.
If the BJP maintains the lead and wins all five seats, it will be the party's third consecutive clean sweep in the state.
In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP defeated the Congress 5–0 by capturing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state.